Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Price

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Accenture from $317.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.19.

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Accenture Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.78. 3,237,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture has a 12-month low of $188.73 and a 12-month high of $326.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $185,413.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,439.84. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

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Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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