Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,218.4167.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,625 shares in the company, valued at $209,198,455. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at $276,314,121.12. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,550 shares of company stock worth $114,256,090. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,052.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $1,256.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $994.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The business had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.