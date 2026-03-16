Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Purchased by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 19,981.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,925 shares during the quarter. Mirion Technologies makes up 0.9% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

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Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MIR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirion Technologies

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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