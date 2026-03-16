Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stake Cut by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 210,250 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.0% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $624,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $44,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.44.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.94, for a total transaction of $587,954.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,833.78. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 160,349 shares of company stock worth $102,743,026 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $613.71 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $653.25 and a 200-day moving average of $676.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.