Maximus, Inc. $MMS Position Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,796 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $12,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 123.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 27.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 13.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,597.94. This trade represents a 2.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,175 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.45 per share, with a total value of $249,078.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,732,619.85. This represents a 0.98% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maximus currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMS

Maximus Stock Down 0.0%

MMS opened at $72.40 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

See Also

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