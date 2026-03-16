MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,555 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $44,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,007,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,072 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,479,000 after purchasing an additional 138,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,529,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MasTec Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $289.69 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $310.36. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MasTec from $270.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on MasTec from $254.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $271.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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