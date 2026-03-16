Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 13.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marshalls had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Here are the key takeaways from Marshalls’ conference call:

Get Marshalls alerts:

Group revenue returned to growth (+2% to £632m) but operating profit fell 15% to £56.4m , with PBT, EPS and the full-year dividend all down ~16%, signaling near-term pressure on returns.

, with PBT, EPS and the full-year dividend all down ~16%, signaling near-term pressure on returns. Landscaping was the main profit drag—volumes rose 4% but deliberate price investment, a mix shift and closure of a loss-making natural stone unit left the segment broadly breakeven while management expects £11m of cost savings by end‑2026 and aims to rebuild margins to ≥12%.

Viridian Solar delivered strong growth (≈33%) on Part L regulatory tailwinds, introduced new higher‑power panels and ArcBox traction, and could see substantial upside if the Future Homes Standard mandates solar for new builds.

delivered strong growth (≈33%) on Part L regulatory tailwinds, introduced new higher‑power panels and ArcBox traction, and could see substantial upside if the Future Homes Standard mandates solar for new builds. Marley Roofing faces increased competitive capacity (new entrants such as FP McCann) and manufacturing efficiency issues that reduced volumes, prompting targeted capex to improve resilience—a near‑term headwind to segment profitability despite a 20–24% medium‑term margin target.

Marshalls Stock Down 2.1%

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 139.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £352.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 136 and a 12-month high of GBX 295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 172.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 240 to GBX 195 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 316.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSLH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 181 per share, with a total value of £470,600. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership. This is underpinned by business wide enterprise excellence, leadership in ESG governance and standards and its people, organisation, and culture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.