MarketWise, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the newsletter publisher on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

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MarketWise Stock Down 2.4%

MarketWise stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $227.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.55.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.99. MarketWise had a net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million.

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MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

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