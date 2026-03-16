Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 797,026 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 12th total of 1,046,911 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,195,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,195,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lottery.com Trading Up 6.4%

SEGG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.09. 317,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,593,037. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Lottery.com has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lottery.com

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lottery.com stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.64% of Lottery.com as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lottery.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lottery.com in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lottery.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lottery.com

About Lottery.com

(Get Free Report)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: SEGG) operates a digital platform designed to streamline lottery participation by enabling users to purchase entries into state-regulated lotteries via mobile devices or the web. The company’s flagship mobile application and website serve as a gateway for consumers to participate in Powerball®, Mega Millions® and a range of other national and regional lottery drawings. Through partnerships with lottery providers, Lottery.com handles ticket procurement, secure storage and digital delivery of scanned tickets, offering a convenient alternative to traditional retail purchase.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, Lottery.com has expanded its footprint beyond the United States, exploring opportunities in international markets such as Mexico and select European jurisdictions.

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