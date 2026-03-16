Lithium Stocks To Consider – March 15th

Amprius Technologies, Elong Power, QuantumScape, Critical Metals, and Sigma Lithium are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Lithium stocks” are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing, or battery-material production of lithium — a key metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and electronics. Investors follow these stocks to gain exposure to lithium demand and price swings, but they can be volatile due to commodity price fluctuations, regulatory and operational risks, and changes in battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

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Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Elong Power (ELPW)

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QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Sigma Lithium (SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGML

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