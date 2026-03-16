Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,847 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 122.8% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:EOG opened at $133.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $136.14. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $945,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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