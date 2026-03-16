Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,107 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 114.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,375,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,272,000 after buying an additional 2,868,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,862,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,147,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,299 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2,448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,823,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 102.49%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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