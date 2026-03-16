Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Globe Life worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 66.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

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Globe Life Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $138.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.46. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $152.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $258,842.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $498,752.52. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,944.06. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 92,186 shares of company stock worth $13,358,379 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Globe Life from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Read Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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