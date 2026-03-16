Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $19.53 Million in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,530,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,468,147,000 after buying an additional 1,111,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $6,163,719,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,790,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,484. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on XOM to $163 (from $145), keeping an Overweight rating after lifting 2026 oil-price assumptions — a direct analyst catalyst supporting the rally. Read More.

Barclays raised its price target on XOM to $163 (from $145), keeping an Overweight rating after lifting 2026 oil-price assumptions — a direct analyst catalyst supporting the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its target on Exxon to $186, citing tightening global supply and positioning XOM as a top large-cap energy buy — another upward pressure on the stock via brokerage momentum. Read More.

Piper Sandler raised its target on Exxon to $186, citing tightening global supply and positioning XOM as a top large-cap energy buy — another upward pressure on the stock via brokerage momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: U.S. oil prices topped $100 after administration threats to strike Iran’s oil export facilities (Kharg Island), which increases expectations of tighter supply and higher oil margins for majors like Exxon. Read More.

U.S. oil prices topped $100 after administration threats to strike Iran’s oil export facilities (Kharg Island), which increases expectations of tighter supply and higher oil margins for majors like Exxon. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oil industry executives warned the White House that a closure of the Strait of Hormuz would likely push oil prices higher — a geopolitical risk premium that benefits integrated producers. Read More.

Oil industry executives warned the White House that a closure of the Strait of Hormuz would likely push oil prices higher — a geopolitical risk premium that benefits integrated producers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Exxon is redirecting shipments (e.g., increased gasoline flows to Australia) and is planning a legal HQ move to Texas — operational steps that reduce disruption risk but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Read More.

Exxon is redirecting shipments (e.g., increased gasoline flows to Australia) and is planning a legal HQ move to Texas — operational steps that reduce disruption risk but don’t change fundamentals immediately. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage in buy-list pieces and reminders of Exxon’s large shareholder returns (dividends/ buybacks) support longer-term investor interest but are less likely to drive near-term intraday moves. Read More.

Coverage in buy-list pieces and reminders of Exxon’s large shareholder returns (dividends/ buybacks) support longer-term investor interest but are less likely to drive near-term intraday moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A California pipeline restart (Sable Offshore/Santa Ynez) could add regional crude supply if it scales up, a development that would weigh on oil prices if broader output recovers. Read More.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $156.29 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $651.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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