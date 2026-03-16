Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Matador Resources worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 5,927.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $847.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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