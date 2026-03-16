Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1,464.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 550,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 36,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.20.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $201.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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