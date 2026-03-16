Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 2.03% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,008,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 596,457 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 232,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 121,790 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,123 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $52.52.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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