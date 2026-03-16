Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 0.6% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 97.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,128,328.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,726.27. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 248 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.79, for a total value of $72,611.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,043.90. This trade represents a 37.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,981 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Argus upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1%

BATS CBOE opened at $289.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.88 and a 12 month high of $305.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.59 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

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