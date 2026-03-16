Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,707 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.2%

WAL opened at $67.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $97.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $890.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.69 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 18.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.24%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.