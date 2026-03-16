Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys 174,736 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,736 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Celsius worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 697.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 244.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Celsius from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $44.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 178.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $721.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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