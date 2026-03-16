Lido Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 3.04% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $87,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX opened at $93.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.48 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

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