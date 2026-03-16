Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $40,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $873,093.75. Following the sale, the director owned 136,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,724.19. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.07, for a total value of $2,750,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,825,098.16. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,574 shares of company stock worth $14,565,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4%

ADI stock opened at $306.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $363.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.42 and a 200 day moving average of $275.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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