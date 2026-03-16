Lido Advisors LLC Has $114.44 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 4.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $114,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,684,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,119,000 after purchasing an additional 281,202 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,600,000 after buying an additional 259,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,120,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after buying an additional 141,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,672,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,262,000 after buying an additional 135,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,210,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,580,000 after buying an additional 262,391 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.67 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.0674 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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