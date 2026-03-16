Lido Advisors LLC Buys 238,258 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,258 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $47,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 204,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 788,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,979,000 after buying an additional 332,908 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.6%

ACWI opened at $139.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $148.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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