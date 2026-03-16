Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $146,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $326.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $555.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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