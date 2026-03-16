Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 531,809 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 12th total of 418,809 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 389,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 389,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 261,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

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Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.23). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 94,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $759,731.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.52. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,234 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,943,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,411,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 484,016 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,166,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 39,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 715,641 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LILA

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company’s operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

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