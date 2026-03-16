Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Short Interest Update

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 172,560 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 12th total of 236,773 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 61,255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSAK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

In other Lesaka Technologies news, major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 27,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $126,617.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,035,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,523,986.72. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ali Mazanderani bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 2,325,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,625,575. This trade represents a 342.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,810 shares of company stock worth $368,076. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,766,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, 9823 Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of LSAK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 169,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $412.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Lesaka Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Lesaka Technologies

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Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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