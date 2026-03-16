Lei Wu Sells 30,000 Shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,600. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 13th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,240,800.00.
- On Monday, March 9th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $1,263,900.00.
- On Thursday, March 5th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,293,300.00.
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Lei Wu sold 40,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $1,763,200.00.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lei Wu sold 58,090 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,381,109.10.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00.
- On Friday, February 27th, Lei Wu sold 60,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,614,200.00.
- On Thursday, February 26th, Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $3,169,600.00.
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00.
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Lei Wu sold 210 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $8,454.60.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 1.2%
NASDAQ:GCT opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.24. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,769 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 2,444.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.
Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.
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