Lei Wu Sells 30,000 Shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,600. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,240,800.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $1,263,900.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,293,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Lei Wu sold 40,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $1,763,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lei Wu sold 58,090 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,381,109.10.

On Monday, March 2nd, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Lei Wu sold 60,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,614,200.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $3,169,600.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Lei Wu sold 210 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $8,454.60.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.24. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.51. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 10.65%.The firm had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GCT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,769 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 2,444.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

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GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

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