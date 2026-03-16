KKM Financial LLC Sells 4,410 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

KKM Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6%

QQQ stock opened at $593.72 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $613.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.93.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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