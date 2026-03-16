KKM Financial LLC Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

KKM Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.4% of KKM Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,944,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,755 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,416,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nutrien by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,368,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,766 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,050,000 after acquiring an additional 862,487 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Nutrien Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $82.86 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

More Nutrien News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Wells Fargo upgraded NTR to “overweight” with a $100 PT (from $77), signaling ~21% upside and boosting investor optimism. Wells Fargo Upgrade

Analyst upgrades: Wells Fargo upgraded NTR to “overweight” with a $100 PT (from $77), signaling ~21% upside and boosting investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded NTR from “hold” to “buy” and raised its PT to $96, reinforcing the bullish analyst momentum. Jefferies Upgrade

Jefferies upgraded NTR from “hold” to “buy” and raised its PT to $96, reinforcing the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind: Multiple reports tie fertilizer-stock rallies to disruptions in the Middle East (Iran war), which is supporting fertilizer prices and margin outlooks for producers like Nutrien. MSN: Iran War & Fertilizers

Sector tailwind: Multiple reports tie fertilizer-stock rallies to disruptions in the Middle East (Iran war), which is supporting fertilizer prices and margin outlooks for producers like Nutrien. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: Traders bought ~17,115 call options (≈183% above average), suggesting bullish speculative interest or hedging into recent strength.

Unusually large options activity: Traders bought ~17,115 call options (≈183% above average), suggesting bullish speculative interest or hedging into recent strength. Neutral Sentiment: Technical upside — analysts/commentary note a cup‑and‑handle forming and the stock hitting multi‑year highs, which can attract momentum buyers but also invites profit‑taking. Invezz: Technical Pattern

Technical upside — analysts/commentary note a cup‑and‑handle forming and the stock hitting multi‑year highs, which can attract momentum buyers but also invites profit‑taking. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst caution: A Zacks write‑up that followed the big one‑day jump flagged that recent earnings‑estimate revision trends may not guarantee further near‑term upside, tempering runaway bullishness. Zacks Commentary

Analyst caution: A Zacks write‑up that followed the big one‑day jump flagged that recent earnings‑estimate revision trends may not guarantee further near‑term upside, tempering runaway bullishness. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Nutrien’s Feb. quarter missed consensus on EPS and revenue, which remains a concrete downside risk if fertilizer price strength proves short‑lived or agricultural demand softens.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.47.

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Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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