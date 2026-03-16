KKM Financial LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of KKM Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,305,132,000 after buying an additional 2,063,737 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,155,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,788,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,055,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,692,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,012,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,499 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,831,454,000 after buying an additional 760,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.05.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 192.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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