Kite (KITE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $0.38

Kite (KITE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Kite has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kite has a total market capitalization of $0.38 and $84.24 million worth of Kite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kite coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.48 or 0.99770030 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kite

Kite’s launch date was November 2nd, 2025. Kite’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Kite’s official website is gokite.ai. The official message board for Kite is medium.com/@kiteai. Kite’s official Twitter account is @gokiteai.

Buying and Selling Kite

According to CryptoCompare, “Kite (KITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Kite has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kite is 0.21194243 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $70,384,456.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokite.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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