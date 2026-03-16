Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.60.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Kirby from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kirby from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

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Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $125.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Kirby has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $134.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $851.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $477,892.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,224.20. This trade represents a 52.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 11,667 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $1,508,893.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,894.62. This trade represents a 44.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,640 shares of company stock worth $10,470,847. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,632,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Kirby by 152.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Kirby by 4.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Kirby by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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