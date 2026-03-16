Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Position in Beyond Air, Inc. $XAIR

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,850 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.58% of Beyond Air worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XAIR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 26.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XAIR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Beyond Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Beyond Air Price Performance

Beyond Air stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 447.75% and a negative return on equity of 268.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Air Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled nitric oxide (NO) therapy for pulmonary and respiratory diseases. The company’s proprietary LungFit® platform delivers pulsed, low-dose nitric oxide gas through compact, portable devices designed to support treatments in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Beyond Air’s approach leverages NO’s antimicrobial, vasodilatory and anti-inflammatory properties to address a range of unmet needs in respiratory medicine.

The company’s lead candidate, LungFit® PH, is under investigation for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension, with ongoing clinical studies assessing its impact on pulmonary arterial pressure and exercise capacity.

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