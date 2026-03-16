Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $639.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $627.08 and a 200 day moving average of $566.63. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $419.00 and a 12-month high of $693.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the sale, the director owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total value of $3,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,192,693. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $7,214,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

See Also

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