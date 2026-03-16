Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 395,200 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 395,200 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.16% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 4,297,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,515 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 139,913 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 537,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWW. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.49 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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