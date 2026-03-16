Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 100,000 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. APi Group comprises about 1.4% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of APi Group worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644,990 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,050,000 after buying an additional 4,274,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,109,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,627,000 after buying an additional 3,535,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of APi Group by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,051,000 after buying an additional 3,247,126 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,149,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

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APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $39.89 on Monday. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $3,115,125.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,561,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,501,534.96. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,977.08. This trade represents a 57.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 682,000 shares of company stock worth $29,693,385 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, CJS Securities raised APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APG

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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