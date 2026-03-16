Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 101,687 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,687 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.0% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $63,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

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