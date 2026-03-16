Kickstand Ventures LLC. Purchases New Shares in KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF $KOID

Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (NASDAQ:KOID – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000. KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned approximately 5.49% of KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000.

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KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF Price Performance

KOID stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF Dividend Announcement

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 87.0%.

(Free Report)

KraneShares Trust – KraneShares Asia Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of Asia/Pacific region. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across robotics and artificial intelligence sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Solactive Asia Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Index, by using representative sampling technique.

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