Kickstand Ventures LLC. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $187.24 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.34 and its 200-day moving average is $196.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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