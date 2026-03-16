KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Trims Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd reduced its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,010,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324,114 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group makes up about 13.8% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned about 2.59% of MINISO Group worth $180,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

About MINISO Group

(Free Report)

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO’s stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company’s product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

Further Reading

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