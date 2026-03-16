KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Sells 4,215,365 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215,365 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 0.1% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 2,789.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,333,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179,501 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 68,645,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,223,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,277,000 after buying an additional 21,628,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,227,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $134,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

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Key Full Truck Alliance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Full Truck Alliance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong revenue for fiscal 2025 and described strategic initiatives to expand its digital freight platform — a sign of underlying top‑line traction. This China Logistics Platform Generated $1.8 Billion in Revenue Last Year

Company reported strong revenue for fiscal 2025 and described strategic initiatives to expand its digital freight platform — a sign of underlying top‑line traction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remains healthy: Q4 EPS matched consensus at $0.14 and the company reported a strong net margin (~31.9%) and double‑digit ROE, supporting the thesis that the business is cash‑generative. PR / MarketBeat Results

Profitability remains healthy: Q4 EPS matched consensus at $0.14 and the company reported a strong net margin (~31.9%) and double‑digit ROE, supporting the thesis that the business is cash‑generative. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted a detailed earnings call and slide presentation; transcripts and decks are available for investors who want forward guidance color and unit economics detail. Earnings Call Transcript

Management hosted a detailed earnings call and slide presentation; transcripts and decks are available for investors who want forward guidance color and unit economics detail. Neutral Sentiment: The company updated Q1 2026 guidance (entry was incomplete in the release), leaving some uncertainty around near‑term outlook — investors will be watching any follow‑up clarification from management. Earnings Presentation

The company updated Q1 2026 guidance (entry was incomplete in the release), leaving some uncertainty around near‑term outlook — investors will be watching any follow‑up clarification from management. Negative Sentiment: An investor reportedly exited a ~$6 million stake after the results, which can signal limited insider/holder conviction and add selling pressure. Investor Exit Report

An investor reportedly exited a ~$6 million stake after the results, which can signal limited insider/holder conviction and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Daiwa downgraded YMM from Buy to Neutral and set a $9 price target (roughly flat/slight upside to current levels), reducing the positive analyst momentum that could support the stock. Daiwa Downgrade / Finviz

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 35.22%.The company had revenue of $456.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Full Truck Alliance

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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