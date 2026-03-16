Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the quarter. Zoom Communications comprises 3.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zoom Communications worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $202,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,722,322.56. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $728,407.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,212.28. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 183,084 shares of company stock worth $15,704,721 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zoom Communications Trading Down 1.1%
Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Zoom Communications News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zoom continues to push AI deeper into enterprise workflows — new virtual agent and workflow automation features (including PCI Pal payments support and broader third‑party interoperability) make Zoom more central to customer service and back‑office use cases, which supports revenue expansion potential. Zoom AI Push Aims To Make Platform Core To Enterprise Workflows
- Positive Sentiment: Security and fraud protection for Zoom Contact Center improved via Pindrop integration (real‑time deepfake detection and voice authentication). This reduces enterprise implementation risk and can ease sales into regulated verticals. Pindrop Zoom Integration Embeds Real-Time Deepfake Detection and Identity Verification in Zoom Contact Center
- Positive Sentiment: Industry momentum: Enterprise Connect’s successful Las Vegas debut highlights demand and partner visibility for enterprise communications players like Zoom — positive for pipeline and partner relationships. Enterprise Connect Debuts in Las Vegas with Record Energy, Sets Return for 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backing: Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $100 target (≈35% upside from current levels), supporting upside narrative, but the broader consensus remains split (many Holds). Analyst views are a mixed but important sentiment driver. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party competition and ecosystem: Otter.ai (speech/notes AI) named a new CRO to accelerate enterprise adoption — a reminder that specialized transcription/AI tools are competing for the same corporate workflows Zoom targets. This raises competitive intensity but doesn’t directly undercut Zoom’s integrated platform advantages. Otter.ai Appoints Kenny Scannell as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth and Enterprise Adoption of AI
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Senior executive Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,590 shares (filed 3/10), which can be read negatively by some investors even though the sale is small relative to his holdings. Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 2,590 Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Value argument after earnings pullback: Commentary from The Motley Fool highlights that Zoom’s network effects and enterprise positioning lessen near‑term AI disruption risk and that the stock’s post‑earnings decline presents a value opportunity to some long‑term investors. This Software Stock Looks Like an Incredible Value After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Zoom Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.32.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Communications
About Zoom Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.
Founded in 2011 by Eric S.
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