Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys 245,146 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,464 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,146 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 3.9% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $38.77 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

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About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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