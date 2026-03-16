Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMTS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kestra Medical Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Kestra Medical Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:KMTS opened at $19.08 on Monday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 379,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,521.60. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Traci S. Umberger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $280,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,734.77. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,405,095. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMTS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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