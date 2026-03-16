KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Purchases 96,533 Shares of WeRide Inc. $WRD

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,533 shares during the quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of WeRide worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robert Bosch GmbH bought a new position in WeRide in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,424,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WeRide during the third quarter worth $26,574,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of WeRide by 4,869.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,055,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WeRide by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,462,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 209,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WeRide by 129.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 768,827 shares in the last quarter.

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WeRide Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of WRD stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 4.35. WeRide Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WeRide in a research report on Monday, January 19th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of WeRide in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of WeRide in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WeRide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WeRide

About WeRide

(Free Report)

WeRide Inc (NASDAQ: WRD) is a developer of autonomous driving technology focused on providing Level 4 (L4) self-driving solutions for passenger mobility and logistics. The company’s full-stack platform integrates sensors, computing hardware, software algorithms and vehicle controls to enable driverless taxis, shuttles and goods delivery vehicles. By combining perception, planning and controls in a turnkey system, WeRide aims to accelerate the commercialization of robotaxi services and autonomous fleet operations.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, WeRide maintains research and development centers in Silicon Valley and China.

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