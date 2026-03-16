KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Makes New Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,490,000 after buying an additional 301,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after buying an additional 698,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,331,000 after buying an additional 209,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,990,000 after buying an additional 324,140 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $535,990.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 318,435 shares in the company, valued at $24,382,567.95. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $16,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 796,237 shares in the company, valued at $64,120,965.61. This represents a 20.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,763 shares of company stock valued at $48,771,342. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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