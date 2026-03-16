KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Invests $16.15 Million in Fabrinet $FN

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,000. Fabrinet accounts for approximately 1.7% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Fabrinet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $502.17 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $632.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $600.00 price target on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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