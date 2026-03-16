KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,159,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for about 2.9% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 400.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total value of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,082. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $736,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $415.15 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.42 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.32 and a 200-day moving average of $342.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Further Reading

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