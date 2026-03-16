Junto Capital Management LP Sells 985,463 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985,463 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $70,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $584,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $179.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.70.

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Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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